HAMILTON — Phyllis Mae Phelps, 90, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born March 10, 1929, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Homer Riley and Lela Vera (Fritz) Rasler. They preceded her in death.
She married Clifford Dean Halsey on Aug. 30, 1947, in Angola, Indiana, and he passed away Oct. 17, 1991.
She then married Jon Phelps on Sept. 15, 2001, in Hamilton, and he passed away July 14, 2012.
Phyllis worked alongside her husband, Clifford, as a farmer.
She was a member of Salem Presbyterian Church and was a member of the Ladies Aide through the church.
Phyllis was a 20-year member of the Magic Squares and the oldest member of Hamilton Fish and Game Club.
Phyllis loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, painting, going to the movies, various card games, gardening, and loved to go fishing.
Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra J. and Gary Butler, of Auburn, Julie A. and Terry Greenwood, of Waterloo, and Deborah K. and Craig Siders, of Ashley; three stepchildren and their spouses, Steven and Diana Phelps, of Ashley, Sherry and Todd Rasey, of Butler, and Rick and Angela Phelps, of Ashley; son-in-law, Hugh Chester of Crossville, Tennessee; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, June Leas, of Butler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; daughter, Nancy Jane Chester; and siblings, Lillian Flanders, Charles Rasler and Barbara Stewart.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service.
Burial will take place at Lake Bethel Cemetery in LaGrange.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Salem Presbyterian Church.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
