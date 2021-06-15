LIGONIER — Mary Ann Wicker, 79, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away at Avalon Village in Ligonier on Monday, June 14, 2021.
She was born to Robert E. Routson and Laura (Cole) Thompson on July 29, 1941.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Candace Garton, of Warsaw, Tonya Christman, of Albion, Teresa (Anthony) Bush, of Lasalle, Illinois, and Cynthia (Dave) McClelland, of Cromwell; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald Eugene Routson, of Ligonier; sisters, Betty (Larry) Martin, of Florida, Shari Blackshire, of Albion and Vena Showalter, of Warsaw.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Morton Wicker; son, Raymond Ward Woten; daughter, Kathy Woten; and brother, James Routson.
Mary retired from Nishakawa Standard after working there for 25 years. She was the past president of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post #243.
Mary loved her cat, Moni, and shopping and her best friend, Vickie.
A service will be held in Mary’s honor on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 2 p.m.
A gathering of friends and family will take place four hours prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pastor John Lutton will officiate.
A cremation committal will occur at Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center in Ligonier.
Burial will take place at Oak Park Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to American Legion Post #243 in Ligonier.
Arrangement are with Yeager Funeral Home in Ligonier.
