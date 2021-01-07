ORLAND — Nancy Eileen Croghan, age 86, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on Oct. 26, 1934, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Nancy married Dale Eugene Croghan on Dec. 1, 1956, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Dale passed away on July 16, 2015.
Survivors include a son, Don Croghan; daughter, Sharon (Norm) Lucas, of Costa Mesa, California; a daughter-in-law, Terry Croghan, of Hudson, Indiana; grand-daughters, Regina (Daric) Serna and Shannon Croghan; six great-grandchildren, Destiny, Gage, Serenity, Kamrin, Keegan and Mikaila; a great-great-granddaughter, Kaydence Eileen; and a sister, Sharon Werling.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Adah Dean (Dailey) Trammel; a son, David Croghan; two brothers; and two sisters.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Marion National Cemetery in Marion, Indiana, where Nancy will be laid to rest next to her husband, Dale Croghan.
The Rev. Jon Bruney will officiate the service.
Memorial donations in her memory may be directed in care of Orland Fire and Rescue.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
