Orpha Schrock 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Orpha D. Schrock, 63, of Millersburg, Indiana, died at 10:10 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at her residence. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Impeach President Trump? You voted: No Yes Undecided/need more information Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHorse seized from LaGrange County farm healingMan dies of electrocution while inspecting power polePolice seek help in locating missing womanMissing woman locatedNot settling for 'adequate': Carroll grad overcomes medical conditions, pursues Purdue degreeCentral Noble bus rolls, three students suffer minor seat belt injuriesFoundation names Lilly Scholarship finalistsLaGrange Habitat store celebrates its grand opening todayKendallville Applebee's, manager earn national honorsColten Cripe answering all questions after accident Images Videos CommentedTrine professor: Recession may be here already (2)Work together to get our country back on the right track (1)Indiana Seaplane Splashin (1) Top Ads Albion Village 10-7-2019 KD115985 KD115986 Top Jobs KD116847 KD115979 KD116723 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Blazers top Cougars for NECC title Zendaya's gratitude list Duchess Catherine accompanied younger brother James Middleton to therapy Elton John's life lessons Pregame Blitz: Alabama at Texas A&M Cessna's pick: Crimson Tide still in charge Cessna: College football's ultimate measuring stick still No. 1 Alabama Texas A&M: Bats rarer at Kyle Field but still pose rabies risk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.