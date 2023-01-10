FREMONT — Sharon Rose Back, 74, of Fremont, Indiana, died on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Cameron Hospital in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on April 29, 1948, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Carl and Alice Marie (Tucker) Trumbull.
On Dec. 2, 1978, in Auburn, Indiana, she married Fred Back. He preceded her in death on Feb. 14, 2015.
Sharon was a member of Independent Full Gospel Church in Ashley, Indiana.
Surviving are her closest friends, Ruben and Sandra Hicks, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Laura Cusick, of Waterloo, Indiana; and her church family.
She was also preceded in death by her mother, Alice Marie Trumbull, on Sept. 17, 2017; and her father, Carl Trumbull, on Oct. 10, 2003.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at noon, at Independent Full Gospel Church, 1302 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, with Pastor Sam Weimer officiating.
Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m., at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.
Visitation will also be on Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m., until the time of the services at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Independent Full Gospel Church.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
