FREMONT — Carolyn Fay Perdue, 67, of Fremont, died on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Lakeland Rehabilitation & Health in Angola.
She was born in 1953 in New Castle, Indiana, to Raymond and Fern (Davis) Tuggle.
Carolyn enjoyed travel and spending time with family. She had worked at a few manufacturing companies around Steuben County.
Surviving is her son, Ben (Yuko) Perdue and daughter, Jennifer Wirtz; siblings, David (Pat) Tuggle, Mary Nunley and Rex Tuggle; as well as her grandchildren, Kelsey (Dylan) Forbes, Sharli Christlieb, Brandon Christlieb, Sean Perdue and Max Perdue. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Layla Rowan and Declan Forbes, along with 12 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Brenda Tuggle, Barbara Murphy and Bonnie Thompson; and brother, Loyd Tuggle.
A memorial service will be at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, at the Weicht Funeral Home in Angola. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, at the funeral home prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed online through the funeral home’s website: www.weichtfh.com.
