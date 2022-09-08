ANGOLA — Robert Emmit Halloran, age 86, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at his home.
He was born on Jan. 10, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Thomas and Eva (Schmitz) Halloran. They preceded him in death.
Robert served in the U.S. Army as a Radio Relay and Carrier Operator at Fort Ord, California, in 1959, and the U.S. Army Corps Reserves, Fort Hayes, Ohio, until 1965.
Retiring from the Federal Government in 2000, Robert worked for DCMC Bell Helicopter, as Quality Assurance Specialist; Aircraft Div., DCMC Texas Instruments, as Quality Assurance Specialist; Electronics/Mechanical and Sr. Quality Assurance Engineer, at Lear Siegler Romec.
Robert married Geneva Smith on June 30, 1959, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Survivors include his wife, Geneva Halloran, of Angola, Indiana; daughters, Diane Six, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Donna Sauder, of Angola, Indiana, and Deborah Egbert, of Piqua, Ohio; sister, Janice Peacock, of Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren, Chad Saylor, Sean and Cory Six, Steven Robinette and Thomas Allen Borland; and great-grandchildren, Ranley Saylor, Grayson, Emmit and Hayden Six, Shelby Robinette and Thomas Allen Borland Jr.
Services will be held at a later time.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
