WOLCOTTVILLE — Gary Owen Grossman, 84, of rural Wolcottville, Indiana, passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at his residence, with his family by his side, following a brief illness.
He was born on Sept. 11, 1938, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Karl H. and Veva L. (Smith) Grossman.
On Jan. 18, 1959, at Valentine United Methodist Church, he married Marilynn A. Heltzel, she survives. As a lifelong farmer and LaGrange County resident, he cherished his family, and during his retirement he especially enjoyed his antique tractors and tending to his flowers and plants.
Survivors in addition to his wife are his children, David (Debra) Grossman, of Wolcottville, Brian (Molly) Grossman, of LaGrange, Julia (Gordon) Newman, of Fort Wayne, Daniel (Kristine) Grossman, of Altoona, Pennsylvania, Kristina (Eric) Groves, of Brockway, Michigan, and Nicholas (Melanie) Grossman, of Wolcottville; a son-in-law, Jeff Musick, of Fort Wayne; 16 grandchildren, Kyle (Alexis) Grossman, Drew (Kaitlyn) Grossman, Monali Grossman, Karl Grossman, Elizabeth Grossman, Nathan Grossman, Oriyanna Grossman, Kassondra Musick, Joseph Ball, Kaitlin (Mark) Biem, Courtney (Daniel) Jones, Kelsey Grossman, Kurt Grossman, Danielle Groves, Tyler Groves, and Cameron Groves; three step-grandchildren, Amanda (Andy) Meyer, Kristi Newman, and Jonathan (Teresa) Newman; eight great-grandchildren, Case Grossman, Charlotte Grossman, Colt Grossman, Poppy Grossman, Lyla Biem, Stanley Biem, Benjamin Biem, and Liam Jones; five step-great-grandchildren, Lily Meyer, Kelsey Meyer, Jayden Beall, Kember Martin, and Hunter Newman; and his brother, Lawrence (LaVada) Grossman, of Wolcottville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Karen J. Grossman; his daughter, Marianne K. Musick; and his grandson, Matthew J. Musick.
Gary graduated from Wolcottville High School in 1956, and worked with his father, brother, and then his sons on their family farm near Valentine, Indiana. He was a bus driver for Lakeland School Corporation for 44 years, including transporting many sports teams to competitions.
He was a supporter of LaGrange County 4-H.
He was a lifelong member of Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church, where he was very active in the mission projects, including the annual rummage sale and he served in a number of capacities including as Lay Leader and Superintendent of Sunday school.
Funeral services will take place on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana, with the Rev. Chris Wild officiating.
Burial will follow at Woodruff Cemetery in rural Wolcottville, Indiana.
Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 5-7 p.m., and on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 10 a.m., until the service time.
Memorials may be given to Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
