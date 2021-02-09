HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Mary Lou Mannion, age 84, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Laurels of DeKalb, where she was a resident.
Mary Lou was born on April 17, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late Chauncey and Mary (Pease) Waterhouse.
She was a graduate of St. Aquinas High School. She received her bachelor’s degree in Education from Bowling Green State University in 1958.
She married John P. Mannion on July 30, 1960, in Chicago, Illinois, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 28, 1996.
Mary Lou was a kindergarten and first-grade teacher for Chicago Public Schools for 29 years, retiring in 1987.
She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Hicksville.
She was a member of the All Together Club and was a volunteer at the Bargin Box. Mary Lou enjoyed spending time at Hamilton Lake and all that “lake life” offers, skiing, boating, and beautiful sunsets. She treasured the time she could spend with her children and grandchildren and all their life events. Mary Lou was fond of her dog, Dasher.
Surviving are her two children, John (Barbara) Mannion, of Salida, Colorado, and Julie (Joe) Siebenaler, of Hicksville, Ohio; five grandchildren, Sean (Margaret) Mannion, Calley Mannion, Jackalyn Siebenaler, Madison Siebenaler and Mary Grace Siebenaler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, John.
To honor Mary Lou’s request, there will be no visitation.
A private family Funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hicksville.
Private interment will be made at a later date at their family plot in Kendallville, Indiana.
The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy, to consider memorial contributions be made to Defiance County Senior Center or to the Crippled Children’s Society.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
