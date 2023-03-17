ANGOLA — Nina L. Davis, age 84, of Angola, Indiana, and formerly of Hobart, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Nina was born on Oct. 23, 1938, in Merrillville, Indiana, to the late Vernon and Alice (nee Buhr) Hurlburt.
Nina graduated from Merrillville High School and obtained her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Purdue Calumet, with honors in 1993. She received her CPA and worked for Ancilla Systems in Hobart and retired in 2003.
She was a master gardener and enjoyed trips with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Nina is survived by her children, son, Greg (Kim) Davis; daughter, Cheryl Klasner; two grandchildren, Samantha Davis and Alina (Jared) Brickley; brother, Don Hurlburt; and numerous nieces and nephews; and other loving family members and friends.
Nina was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Davis; and her parents, Vernon and Alice Hurlburt.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Nina’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-1942.
Family and friends may gather at Rees Funeral Home, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, Indiana, on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 8:30-10:30 a.m.
A funeral service will take place immediately following visitation at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor Scott Mauch officiating.
Nina will be laid to rest next to her husband at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, Indiana.
Arrangements entrusted to Rees Funeral Home, Hobart, 219-942-2109 or online at reesfuneralhomes@comcast.net.
