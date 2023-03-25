COLUMBIA CITY — Harold Richard Knepple, 88, of Columbia City, Indiana, died at 6:15 p.m., at Parkview Whitley Hospital, March 22, 2023, where he was admitted March 11, 2023.
He was born in Whitley County, Indiana, on Aug. 20, 1934, son of the late Harold and Nina E. (Schneider) Knepple.
He attended South Whitley Elementary School and graduated from South Whitley High School in 1952.
He was inducted into the U.S. Army on Jan. 28,1957, and served proudly until Jan. 27, 1959.
On Dec. 15, 1962, he was united in marriage to Nancy J. Keirn. They have always made their home in Columbia City.
In 1954, he began his work career as an X-Ray Technician at Whitley County Hospital, retiring in 2005.
He enjoyed taking photographs. He enjoyed watching high school sports and all sports on television.
Dick was a member of First Church of God, the Odd Fellows, the Bowling League and enjoyed the Mens Breakfast Group and breakfast at Grace Lutheran Church.
Surviving are his loving wife, Nancy; sons, Brian R. Knepple, Steven M. (Connie) Knepple and Nicholas W. (Teresa) Knepple, all of Columbia City; grandchildren, Jessica, Michael, Jacob Knepple, Erin Campbell, Krystal Markley and Keith Knepple; and great-grandchildren, Dylan, Lucy, Finn, Rory and Harper Knepple and William Markley.
He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Knepple.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Nolt Cemetery, Columbia City, with military honors presented by the Korean War Veterans Honor Guard.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Memorials in Dick’s honor may be made to the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.