BUTLER — Alvin O. Hankey, 81, passed away at home, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 11, 1938, in Butler, Indiana, to George Alvin and Victoria E. (Peltier) Hankey. They preceded him in death.
Alvin attended Butler High School.
He was united in marriage to Marcele May (Shafer) Hankey on Oct. 19, 1957, at Butler United Methodist Church parsonage and she survives.
Alvin worked in the core room maintenance dept. at Newnam/Dalton Foundry in Kendallville for 44 years, retiring on March 6, 2000.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force 122nd Airborne Infantry of the Indiana Air National Guard.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing golf and his passion of working on older cars.
Surviving are his wife, Marcele Hankey, of Butler; three sons, A. Randy (Denisa) Hankey, of Waterloo, Donald G.(Charlene) Hankey, of Butler and Clyde C. Hankey and Robin Beck, of Butler; 18 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Bradley J. Hankey; one grandson, Cory Hankey; four brothers, Clifford Garrent, Charles Hankey, Wilford (Billy) Hankey and Donald Hankey; and three sisters, Olive Roose, Ima Jean Yoder and Genieve Lapp.
Due to current conditions and restrictions of the pandemic, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing restrictions. Masks are preferred. Anyone showing symptoms of the virus are asked to send condolences to the family by visiting www.hejohnsonfh.com.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, July 20, 2020, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, Butler, Indiana, with Deacon Rod Conkle of St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton, Ohio, officiating. Burial will follow at Eddy Cemetery in Hamilton, Indiana, with military honors conducted by Butler American Legion Post #202.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to services from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Family requests memorials may be given in memory of Alvin O. Hankey toSt. Mary Catholic School, 300 S. Michigan Ave., Edgerton, OH. 43517.
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.
