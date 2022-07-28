AUBURN — Loretta A. Zimmerman, 83, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Tuesday July, 26, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett, Indiana.
Loretta was born on Sept. 12, 1938, in Patricksburg, Indiana, and was a daughter of the late Winfield and Dorothy Ruble.
Loretta is survived by her husband, Ronald Zimmerman, of Auburn; son, Gregory Fritz Zimmerman, of Fort Wayne; daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Don Vonckx, of Indian Rock Beach, Florida; sister, Lois Chaney, of Florida; grandchildren, Aaron (Kristen) Woebbeking, Amanda (Greg) Lesser and Alyssa (Ryan) Bates; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Ruble; and sisters, Mary Smith and JoAnne Butler.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th St., Auburn, with memorial visiting to be held after the service until 4 p.m., also at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.