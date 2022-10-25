ROME CITY — Donald D. Hoover, 90, of Rome City, Indiana, passed away at his home on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
He was born on March 9, 1932, in Syracuse, Indiana, to Donald R. and Jessie Naomi (Gaff) Hoover.
Don was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving his country in Korea and Vietnam.
After serving in the Navy for 20 years, he went on to work for General Telephone as an engineer.
He loved being at the lake, especially when he was fishing. Don enjoyed watching the wildlife around his home and tending to his garden. He also liked researching genealogy.
He was a member of the Noble County Amateur Radio Operators Club, The Shriners, and The Masonic Lodge.
On Jan. 5, 1956, in Albion, Indiana, he married Suzanne Marie Ackerman. She survives in Rome City.
In addition to his wife, Don leaves behind his sons, Jeffrey (Kim) Hoover, of Wawaka, Douglas (Karen) Hoover, of Howe, Stephen (Stacy) Hoover, of Richland Center, Wisconsin. Also surviving are eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Mary Michelle Hoover; grandson, Curtis Donald Hoover; and a great-granddaughter, Lybie Miller.
Funeral services with Military Honors will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion; with visitation one hour prior.
Pastor Mike and Abi Stanley will officiate.
Visitation also from 2-8 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Orange Township Cemetery.
Contributions in Don's memory may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
To sign the online guestbook or to leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
