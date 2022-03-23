FORT WAYNE — Patricia J. Ade Springer Lee, 63, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away at 1:12 a.m., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Parkview Randallia in Fort Wayne.
Born in Muncie, Indiana, on May 31, 1958, she was a daughter of Henry P. and Helen (Holland) Barr. She started school in Muncie. After the family moved to Noble County, Patricia graduated from Central Noble High School in 1976.
She lived in Wolf Lake, Kendallville for 12 years, Troy Cedar Lake, Whitley County, and Columbia City, before settling in Fort Wayne in 2012.
She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and making quilts. During the warmer months, she tended her vegetable garden.
Surviving are a daughter, Amy (David) Bickford, of Gainesville, Florida; sons, Josh Ade, of Fort Wayne and Cory (Nikki) Ade, of Auburn; seven grandchildren; a brother, Steve Barr, of Big Lake; and a sister, Debra Hurley, of Albion.
As per Patricia’s wishes, there will be no services.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Memorials in Patricia’s honor may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
