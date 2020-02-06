Tracie L. Gross, 49, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, surrounded by her family.
Arrangements by Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco.
February 6, 2020
