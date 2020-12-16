LAGRANGE — Helen C. Neff, 93, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in LaGrange.
She was born on Sept. 12, 1927, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to J. Elmer and Rosa Ann (Yoder) Miller.
Helen was a homemaker and a longtime member of Shore Church in Shipshewana, Indiana.
She enjoyed doing many church activities and volunteering at the LaGrange County Food and Clothes Basket.
On March 12, 1949, she married Wayne R. Neff in LaGrange, Indiana. Wayne preceded Helen in death on Aug. 9, 2019.
Surviving Helen are her three daughters, Sherrill (Barry) Sturgis, of LaGrange, Jean (Tim) Bontreger, of White Pigeon, Michigan, and Nancy (Dennis) Funk, of Greer, South Carolina; four sons, Delmer (Barb) Neff, of Sturgis, Michigan, Robert (Michele) Neff, of LaGrange, Richard (Kathy) Neff, of Rockwell, Texas, and Keith (Jennifer) Neff, of Howe; 20 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Rosalie Yoder, of Topeka; and a brother, DeWayne Miller, of Elkhart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne; seven sisters; and eight brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Shore Church, 7235 W. C.R. 100N, Shipshewana, Indiana.
The Pastor Carl Horner will officiate and burial will take place at Shore Cemetery in Shipshewana.
A visitiation will be held at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., in LaGrange, on Thursday, Dec. 17, from 6-8 p.m.
Memorials may be contributed in Helen’s memory, to the Gideons International.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
