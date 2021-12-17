FORT WAYNE — James C. Campbell, 89, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.
He was born on May 4, 1932, to Darce and Ruth (Rouch) Campbell, the first of four children.
He graduated from North Side High School in 1950, married and had six children.
In 1954, he was hired by Royal Typewriter Company as an outside salesman. He was then promoted to management and in his 24 years with Royal, he held many positions in Grand Rapids, Detroit, Toronto, Canada, and then at their home office in Connecticut. He then was a Royal dealer in Grand Rapids for 13 years, before retiring in 1991.
Jim’s life-long hobby was his love for all things related to high-fidelity audio, which in later years included high-definition television and home theater surround sound. During his many years living away from Fort Wayne, he vacationed and returned to Indiana, often to spend time with his family at their lake cottages on West Otter Lake in Angola. His love of the lake led to his retirement there.
To cherish his memory are his children, Lynn Pickard, Ellen Villareall, Amanda Mackenzie, Scott Campbell and Renee Isenhart; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Kenneth (Sue) Campbell; sister-in-law, Mary Kampf; and many nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his mother and father, Darce and Ruth Campbell; his stepmother, Florence Campbell; sister, Linda Campbell; brother, Robert Campbell and his son, Michael Campbell.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to D O McComb & Sons Funeral Home-Lakeside, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.
