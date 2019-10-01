Yvonna Grant 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Yvonna R. Grant, 95, formerly of Troy Cedar Lake, died at 10:25 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Sycamore Village, Fort Wayne.Arrangements entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, Indiana. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Impeach President Trump? You voted: No Yes Undecided/need more information Vote View Results Back Special Sections Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 IN|All Sports 2019 High School Football Guide Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGuns taken from Angola homeTeens arrested in liquor store break-inHuntertown students unearth 25-year-old time capsuleFamilies left in a lurch with day care closingAccusations fly in race for mayorRapa Nui's Catholic church colorful, vibrantEarly morning warrant service nets alleged cocaine dealerMeningitis reported in KendallvilleCrash near Hamilton kills Michigan womanPorch art honors family, festival Images Videos CommentedWork together to get our country back on the right track (1)Trine professor: Recession may be here already (1)Indiana Seaplane Splashin (1) Sunday's Life page Page C1 Top Ads Albion Village 9-30-2019 KD115982 KD114574 Top Jobs KD116096 KD115112 KD114410 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Blazer spikers beaten on senior night After delay, Blazers roll to 42-7 win Four teachers join Butler faculty Butler City Court news Biddle first, Blazers 11th at New Haven Eastside sports schedules Rotary, Interact sponsoring decorating contest Garrett Public Library calendar
