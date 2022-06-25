ANGOLA — Jack K. Berlien, 79, of Amelia Island, Florida, formerly of Angola, Indiana, passed away on March 29, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Sutton’s on the Square, 160 Public Square, Angola, Indiana.
Interment for Jack will be at Jacksonville National Cemetery, Jacksonville, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to K9s For Warriors (https://www.k9sforwarriors.org), or the Pi Kappa Phi Foundation – Omega CIF, 2015 Ayrsley Town Blvd., Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28273 .
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
