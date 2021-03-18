Ralph “Eddie” Tittle, age 60, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and formerly of Garrett, Indiana, died on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Fort Wayne.
Arrangement are with Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett.
Windy with rain likely. Snow may mix in. High 41F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Cloudy and windy early, becoming partly cloudy late. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 18, 2021 @ 2:59 am
