SOUTH WHITLEY — Mary Ann Kerl, 63, of rural South Whitley, Indiana, died peacefully at her home at 11:52 a.m., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
She was born on Jan. 19, 1959, in Janesville, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Gerald and Shirley Mae (Lund) Lindelien.
Growing up in Janesville, she completed Lincoln Elementary School and graduated from Parker High School in 1978.
On Aug. 1, 1981, she married the love of her life, Michael Donald Kerl, in Janesville, making their home in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1986, and then in Whitley County in 2010.
She began her work career at the Janesville GM Assembly Plant following her graduation in 1978, transferring to the Fort Wayne GM Assembly Plant in 1986. She retired in 2008, with 30 years of service.
She loved cheering for the Green Bay Packers and traveling with her husband throughout the U.S., with their favorite destinations being Arizona and Florida. When the grandkids came along, they became her pride and joy. She enjoyed taking them for rides on the golf cart, fishing in their family pond, and loved sharing in all the holidays excitement and traditions. She took pride in her home landscape and gardens through the years, planting flowers and ornamentals. Nobody left grandma’s house without a couple of chilled Reese’s Cups.
Surviving are her husband of 40 years, Michael; children, Ryan (Ashley) Kerl and Jennifer (Kyle Hormann) Kerl, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Morgan, Henry Ryan, Amelia, Cora and Henry Alan; a sister, Lora Bekkum, of Ossian; and brothers, David Lindelien, of Fort Wayne, Donald (Leiann) Lindelien, of Roanoke and Robert (Barbara) Lindelien, of Fort Wayne.
Visitation will be from noon until the service at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City, with burial immediately following at Nolt Cemetery.
The family has arranged a luncheon at 3:15 p.m., on Saturday, at the Eagle Glen Event Center, 125 S. Eagle Glen Trail, Columbia City, IN 46725.
Preferred memorials are to the family in care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
