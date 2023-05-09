???, Colo. — Gregory (Greg) Lynn Hey passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Greg will be remembered as a caring, funny and loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, teacher and colleague.
Greg was born in 1954, in Decatur, Indiana. He lived in Willshire, Ohio, until the age of 8, when the Hey family moved to Columbia City, Indiana.
Growing up Greg loved playing sports with his brothers and friends and excelled in basketball and baseball. Following high school, he attended Youngstown State University for one year on a baseball and basketball scholarship. He transferred to Chapman University in Orange, California, where he played basketball. He made many lifelong memories and friends on the basketball court.
Greg studied elementary education and taught in southern California, for several years before moving with his family to Colorado in 1981. Greg taught for 27 years in Aurora Public Schools at Clyde Miller Elementary. He taught fifth grade most of his career and was a well-loved teacher and colleague.
Greg earned his Master's Degree from Leslie College in the 1990s. Following retirement, Greg was a tutor and substitute teacher in Denver Public Schools.
One role Greg treasured most was that of father and grandfather. He was a supportive, generous and super fun “Grandpa Greg”.
He took his beloved grandkids on road trips, shopping, to many memorable meals out and most recently, took the youngest ones to Urban Air adventure park, much to their delight! Greg cheered his grandkids on at as many sporting and school events he could get to.
Greg is survived by his two daughters, Harmony (Ezra) and Emily; as well as five grandchildren, Dylan (29), Ginger (21), Antero (14), Aubrey (10) and Avi (9). Greg is also survived by five siblings, his sister, Sandra (Paul); and his brothers, Boyd (Doris), Gary (Joan), Mike (Judy), and Dave (Jeanette); as well as several nephews and nieces.
Greg was preceded in death by his dad, Russell; and his mom, Violet.
Greg loved spending time with Judi, his cherished partner of five years.
Together they enjoyed travel, drinking coffee, walking their dog and seeing live theater. Greg and Judi enjoyed a trip together to New York, before they passed in an accident in Colorado.
In 2019, Greg received a kidney donation for which he was immensely grateful.
Donations may be made in Greg’s honor to the National Kidney Foundation.
In honor of Greg, please consider being an organ/tissue donor.
