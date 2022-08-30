ANGOLA — Dr. R Wyatt Weaver Jr., 76, of Angola, Indiana, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Oct. 9, 1945, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to R Wyatt and Margaret Ann (Etzold) Weaver.
He graduated from North Side High School and received his Physicians license from Indiana University.
Wyatt had enlisted into the United States Air Force and served as a Captain at Tinker Air Force Base Hospital in Oklahoma, from October 1971, until October 1973, when he moved to Angola, Indiana, to begin private practice.
Dr. Weaver married Judy A. Mortorff on Aug. 5, 1978.
He served the community as a family physician for more than 46 years. He was a member of Trine University Board of Trustee’s since 2004.
Dr. Weaver attended Lake George Lutheran Chapel in Fremont, Indiana, and was a former member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Angola, Indiana.
In addition to his medical service and service to Trine University, Dr. Weaver’s community involvement included serving as president of the Steuben County Board of Aviation Commissioners and president of the board of the Steuben County YMCA and serving on the Indiana Nature Conservancy Board and the boards of Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola Chamber of Commerce and Lake Tippecanoe Property Owners Association.
He also was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 170, Scottish Rite and Mizpah Shrine, in Fort Wayne.
Dr. Weaver obtained his pilot license at a young age, loved flying and scuba diving and enjoyed vacationing with family and friends. His passions included IU soccer, underwater photography, fishing, telling a great story and caring for the people in his community.
He is survived by his children, Margaret “Peggy” Schreiber, of Angola, Indiana, Rebecca “Becky” (Kevin) Seiler, of Noblesville, Indiana, and R Wyatt Weaver III, of Angola, Indiana; his four beloved grandchildren, Samantha, Max, Kate and Lincoln; brother, Robert Weaver, of North Webster, Indiana; sisters, Louann Contos, of Anderson, Indiana, and Barbara Fyock, of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy Weaver, on July 15, 2020; brother, Jeffery Weaver; brother-in-law, Larry Contos; and nephews, Colin Contos and Grant Fyock.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 3 p.m., at T. Furth Center for the Performing Arts, 500 W. Maumee St., Angola, IN 46703.
A Celebration of Life will immediately follow the service until 6 p.m., at Club Z, Trine University 1215 Thunder Ave., Angola, IN 46703.
Memorial donations may be made to Lake George Lutheran Chapel, 1540 W. C.R. 800N, Fremont, IN 46737, or Trine University TBD
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
