ZIONSVILLE — Larry John Essley, 79, of Zionsville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
He was born in Auburn, Indiana, to John and Vera Essley on Dec. 26, 1942. They preceded him in death.
Larry was a graduate of Auburn High School and went to work for Kraft in Kendallville for six years, during which time he was drafted into the Army.
Upon his return from military service, he became a 30-year dedicated employee at General Electric Wire Mill in Fort Wayne. After his retirement, he spent 13 years working at Noble Hawk Golf course, mowing greens and picking up loose golf balls on the course, just to be around the game he loved.
Larry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marilyn Rose Essley; son, Eric J. (Amy Pomeranz) Essley; and grandsons, Maxwell and Phineas Essley.
During his years in Kendallville, when he wasn't working, he could be found on the golf course, driving his Corvette with the t-tops off, or spending time watching IU basketball.
After moving to Zionsville in 2012, to be closer to family, Larry would be seen at every practice and game of his grandsons. He loved to go on walks and spend time taking care of his yard.
Visitation will be held at Aaron Ruben Nelson Mortuary, 11411 N. Michigan Road, Zionsville, IN 46077, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m.
Funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation followed by burial at Zionsville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Larry to the Noble County Humane Society.
