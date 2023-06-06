AUBURN — Helen Sanders, 91, of Auburn, went peacefully home to be with her Lord on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
She was born in Auburn, Indiana, on Jan. 19, 1932. Helen was the second of five children born to Harry and Esther (Goe) Blevins.
She graduated from Auburn High School in 1950, and worked as a telephone operator at Auburn Phone Company. She later married Jack Sanders.
Helen had a busy life raising her children, teaching Sunday school for many years to kindergarteners and helping Jack at the Bowling Alley. Due to her love of animals she was very involved in getting the DeKalb Humane Shelter up and going. She served as president of the DeKalb Humane Society for a number of years. She was an active member of Tri Kappa and loved playing tennis and bridge.
After Jack retired they became snowbirds and spent winters in Florida, where she enjoyed tennis, golf and bowling. She also loved attending church and her neighborhood Bible study. She loved Jesus and lived her life showing kindness and helping others.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Betty Dyer; brother, Chuck Blevins; and son-in-law, Herb Hillabrand.
She is survived by her three children, Jeri Hillabrand, of Auburn, Teri Swim, of Indianapolis and Jeff (Robin) Sanders, of Zionsville; seven grandchildren; as well as two sisters, Rosie (Bob) Vollmer and Becky (Bill) Meyers; and sister-in-law, Shirley Blevins.
Services will be held at 3 p.m., on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with burial to follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Calling is two hours prior to the service on Monday from 1-3 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in memory of Helen, be directed to Youth For Christ, 6427 Oakbrook Pkwy., Fort Wayne, IN 46825 or DeKalb County Humane Shelter, P.O. Box 806, Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.