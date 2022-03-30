AUBURN — Franklin D “Toad” Jordan, 89, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Tuesday March 29, 2022, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
Mr. Jordan was born on March 5, 1933, at home on the farm in DeKalb County, to Elza C. and Carrie B. (Haynes) Jordan.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War.
He farmed all his life and also worked for 30 years at Dana/Eaton Corporation in Auburn, before retiring from there on March 31, 1998.
He was a member of Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren, Pheasants Forever and the American Legion.
He married B. Jean Redman on Aug. 21, 1964, at Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren and she passed away on July 9, 2001.
Surviving are three sons and three daughters, Richard “Rick” (Sherry) Jordan, of Waterloo, Vickie (Tim) Day, of Avilla, Harold “Hack” (Jone) Jordan, of Auburn, Michele (Clark) Trowbridge, of Waterloo, Michael “Mike” (Kris Osmun) Jordan, of Fremont and Carrie Jo (Ike) Hidy, of Avilla; 20 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Elza Jordan Jr., of Hudson; sister-in-law, Demaris “Dode” Smith, of Garrett; and friend, Carolyn Kennedy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a granddaughter; sister, Helen Workman; and four brothers, Loyal Jordan, Robert Jordan, Donald Gene Jordan and Dallas Jordan.
Private family services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, IN 46793, with burial to follow at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.
Visitation, which is open to everyone, is on Sunday, April 3, 2022, from 2-6 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in memory of Franklin “Toad” Jordan, to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, 4490A IN-327, Garrett, IN 46738 or DeKalb County Humane Shelter, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721.
To send condolences to the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
