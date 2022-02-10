JIMMERSON LAKE — Michael Edward Fritz, of Jimmerson Lake, Indiana, passed on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was born in Logansport, Indiana, on July 4, 1945, to Clarence and Ethel (Ford) Fritz.
He was raised in Noble and Steuben counties and graduated from Salem Center, where he played basketball.
He married Sandra Snouffer, of Fort Wayne, on Feb. 20, 1965, and they raised three children in Angola.
He retired from GTE where he worked as a lineman, installer and supervisor. He later worked at EMF Corp, LandAmerica Title and PolyFusion LLC.
He was a member of several community organizations in Steuben County, including Rotary, Kiwanis and area Chambers of Commerce, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, traveling, and cooking.
Michael is survived by his ex-wife, Sandra Fritz, of Angola; daughters, Katie (Christopher) Milne, of Greenfield and Heidi (Joshua) Hornbacher, of Angola; son, Shawn (Timothy Isaacs), of Berea, Kentucky; sister, Barbara Brown, of Big Turkey Lake; brother, Donald (Patsy) Fritz, of Hot Springs, Arkansas; grandchildren, Emily Milne and Harrison Milne, of Greenfield and Quinn Hornbacher, of Angola; nieces and nephews, Sherry Brown and Charlie (Christy) Brown, of Big Turkey Lake, Katrina (Mike) Jarrett, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, Donald Fritz II, of Yuma, Arizona, and Ronnie Fritz.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Eugene Brown; and nephew, David Brown.
