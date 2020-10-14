Megan Hostetler Oct 14, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Megan Marie Hostetler, age 21, of Auburn, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Auburn Megan Marie Hostetler Clark Arrangement Indiana Funeral Home Feller Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Which is your favorite mural? For more information visit: https://neindiana.com/mural-festival/artists/call-for-artists You voted: Amy Buchs - 202 N. Detroit St., LaGrange, IN 46761 Tobias Studios - 122 N. Orange St., Albion, IN 46701 Ricco Diamante - City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St., Garrett, IN 46738 Justin Suarez - 900 N. Wayne St., Angola, IN 46703 I haven't seen any of them yet Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThird East Noble school board member resignsNewest officer followed hoop dreams to U.S.'He died doing what he loved': Firefighter Dylan Cunningham honored at funeral serviceKendallville IHOP to open next weekS.R. 8 crash injures drivers, passengerStephens to retire as DeKalb Eastern SuperintendentCandidate replies to county commissioner’s criticismChange for the sake of change does not serve our students, teachers or community wellWoman admits to leaving children in hot vanAnimals perish in Garrett house fire Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Bella Hadid 'secretly dating Jack Nicholson's grandson Duke' Stevie Wonder feels '40 right now' after successful kidney transplant Sofia Richie is 'still healing' from Scott Disick split Sir Elton John has spent 'every single day' with family amid coronavirus crisis How women can make their way in male-dominated fields 3 ways women can build and maintain professional networks How women can handle reentering the workforce Coming from fashion, Leslee Hill aims to help women from inside-out
