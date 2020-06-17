Raymond Boland Jun 17, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Raymond Boland, 83, of Columbia City, Indiana, died on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Columbia City. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll When you can't social distance, do you wear a mask? You voted: Yes No Sometimes I feel no need to change my lifestyle. Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWelcome to Stage 4Rising COVID-19 infections frustrates LaGrange County health officerState releases COVID-19 data by ZIP codeMan injured in early morning incident on S.R. 120How's it going? 'I had the mindset it couldn't happen to me'Driver arrested after car smashes through side of houseKendallville approves citywide trash contractClassic car festival is onAbout 1-in-5 LaGrange County COVID-19 patients hospitalizedFireworks, not gunshots, prompt police response Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD126930 KD127296 KD126931 Top Jobs KD127554 KD127370 KD127012 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Restaurant reopens following virus scare Goshen man indicted on federal charges Community State Bank donates to hunger effort Collegiate notes Hamilton schools to survey families on plans to resume learning DeKalb Community Calendar Do we think there is no problem here? Birds of myth and folklore
