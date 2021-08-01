Edie Richards
RILEY — Edie Sue Richards, 53, of Riley, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
She was born Dec. 8, 1967, in Noble County to James and Harvena (Draper) Richards.
She was a graduate of East Noble High School with honors and later completed her bachelor of fine arts degree at Indiana State University. Her works include a mural on the Rose-Hulman campus. She was also an accomplished professional massage therapist with a personal practice in both Indianapolis and Terre Haute.
She married her beloved husband, Zachariah Chambers, on Oct. 31, 2009, in Brazil Indiana. The two were blissfully married for 12 years.
They traveled internationally and were very involved with the Zorah Shrine Temple in Terre Haute. She served as First Lady in 2018 and was an active member of the Daughters of the Nile. She enjoyed spending her time creating her art, gardening and, most importantly, helping others.
She is survived by her husband Zachariah Chambers of Riley. Also surviving are her parents, James and Harvena Richards; and her brother, Jeffrey Richards.
She was preceded in death by her brother, James Richards II.
A memorial gathering will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, at Harper Funeral Home, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at St. James Restaurant in Avilla from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Edie’s honor can be made to the Zorah Shiners, 420 N. 7th St., Terre Haute, IN 47807.
To leave a condolence, or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com
