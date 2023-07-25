William Carter

KENDALLVILLE — William Allen “Skip” Carter, 69, of Kendallville, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in the emergency room at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Oct. 19, 1953, at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, to James and Betty (Greer) Carter. His parents preceded him in death.
Mr. Carter served in the U.S. Army for seven years.
On Aug. 31, 2002, in Kendallville, he married Sherry Bollman.
He retired as a CMM Technician, having worked in the quality department at Aeroquip in Kendallville, Lake Park Industries in Shipshewana, Ultrexx Medical in Avilla and Tenneco Automotive in Ligonier.
Skip was a history buff and was particularly knowledgeable of the history of the Civil War, World War I and World War II. He enjoyed reading, especially the Bible, and possessed a love for the Lord. Skip was a collector of N scale model trains. He enjoyed fishing and along with his wife, had rescued animals, mainly cats, for the last 25 years. He did his best to lead a good life.
Surviving are his wife, Sherry Carter, of Kendallville; a sister, Jamie Duffy, of Pembroke, Georgia; a niece, Tabitha (Don) Klug, of Pembroke, Georgia; and a nephew, James (Sarah) Duffy, of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Funeral services will be on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Sam Weimer of Independent Full Gospel Church in Ashley, officiating.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Cremation will follow the service.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the Nazarene Fund through www.mercuryone.org, the Humane Society of Noble County, Christian Jewish Fellowship, or the USO.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
