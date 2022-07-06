Ada W. Bontrager, 80, of Topeka (District 36-1), Indiana, died at 4:35 p.m., on Monday, July 4, 2022, at her residence.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 77F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 6, 2022 @ 3:02 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.