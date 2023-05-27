COLUMBIA CITY — Susan Kay Languell, 64, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Parkview Regional Hospital.
Sue was born on Aug 25, 1958, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of James R. and June G. (Book) Mueller.
She graduated from Homestead Jr-Sr High School in 1976.
She went on to work several years at administrative jobs.
She had a great love for all animals, especially dogs, of which she had several over the years.
She is survived by her two sisters, Laura (Dale) Leedy, of Larwill and Pat Stiffler, of Laud.
Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Jennifer Rice, Kristin Rollins-Porter, Daniel Leedy, Jamie Hypes and Cody Stiffler. She is also survived by several great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, John Stiffler.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Midwest Funeral and Cremation Society of Fort Wayne.
There aren't any services planned.
Memorials in Sue's honor may be made to Humane Society of Whitley County or Fort Wayne Animal Control & Care Adoption Center.
