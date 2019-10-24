Terry Parker 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Terry H. Parker, 66, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hockemeyer and Miller Funeral Home, Fort Wayne. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Impeach President Trump? You voted: No Yes Undecided/need more information Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHorse seized from LaGrange County farm healingK9 Country Salon relocates to AngolaLakewood Park wins first-ever regional titleMan dies of electrocution while inspecting power poleWN senior learns life lessons from golfMarching Hornets feeling confident in new uniformsWoman found guilty of theft from doctorCity will repair 15 roads with Community Crossing fundsGene therapy gives "miracle boy" a second chance at lifeWoman accused of huge theft takes witness stand Images Videos CommentedTrine professor: Recession may be here already (2) Top Ads KD115981 KD103462 KD115845 Top Jobs KD115979 KD116983 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Our Turn to Serve event is Nov. 9 Getts wants a 'Greater Garrett' Fiandt wants continued progress School board votes to move forward with J.R. Watson building project DeKalb staging classic comedy College football: UNI's Neisen settling in at center Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship 'is irreparably changed' Selena Gomez's single is 'obviously' about Justin Bieber
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.