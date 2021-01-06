ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Phyllis Roop, 101, passed away on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Phyllis was born on May 26, 1919, to Jacob and Marie (Bartels) Lochner in Auburn, Indiana.
She was always active; growing up on the farm, there was a lot of work to do and a lot of walking to get to school and recreational activities. She fondly remembered going to Hopewell Church and Friday night dances in Spencerville.
She graduated from Auburn High School in 1937.
Phyllis married Earl Roop in 1942.
She held jobs at Lincoln Life Loan Company, Lincoln National Bank and Trans World Airlines.
Phyllis was active in her church and activities associated with the church. She was a creative and crafty lady and was always making something. She looked forward to meeting with her fellow crafters from St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.
Phyllis and Earl retired to Arizona, in 1978. She was active in her church there and volunteered at the White Elephant, a thrift shop which donated all its proceeds to local children’s charities. When she wasn’t doing volunteer work she and Earl could be found at the swimming pool, golf course, bowling alley or shuffleboard court. There were many awards and trophies to be won by both.
In 2007, she returned to her family home in Auburn, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl A. Roop; a daughter, Sandra L. Roop; a great-grandson, Eric Brownfield; as well as her sister, Charlotte Aubrey; and four brothers, Robert, Donald, Jack and Richard Lochner.
Phyllis is survived by two daughters, Linda (Jim) Thalacker, of Alpharetta, Georgia, and Rebecca (Michael) Udell, of Auburn, Indiana. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She treasured the many family gatherings and her family cherished her for her wisdom, integrity, creativity, her many stories and of course, her cooking.
Phyllis will be buried at Green Valley, Arizona, next to her husband and daughter.
To celebrate Phyllis’ life, contributions may be made to a memorial fund being established in her name at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5390 McGinnis Ferry Road, Alpharetta, GA 30005. Checks should be made out to Lord of Life and memo Phyllis Roop Memorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.