KENDALLVILLE — Harold Dean Kreager, age 95, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Naples, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Naples, Florida.
Harold was born near Ossian, Indiana, on Feb. 28, 1928, a son of Albert and Emma Caroline (Yearling) Kreager.
He graduated from Harlan High School in 1947, and entered the United States Army, where he honorably served his country from 1950-1952, during the Korean War.
He married Ruby Irene Schaefer on Oct. 20, 1950, at Springfield Center, Harlan, Indiana.
Harold was a truck driver for McClean Trucking.
He was a member of the Antwerp, Ohio American Legion and Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Ruby Kreager, of Kendallville; son, Rodney and Susan Kreager, of Big Turkey Lake, LaGrange; daughters, Cindy and Terry Slattman, of Paulding, Ohio, and Jan and Scott Michael, of Jimmerson Lake, Fremont; three grandchildren, Christopher and Sarah Wynne, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Melinda and Corbin Rhonehouse, of Oakwood, Ohio, and Jay Michael, of Jimmerson Lake, Fremont; and two great-grandchildren, Luke and Levi Rhonehouse.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Ronda Wynne; sister, Lillian Harter; and a brother, Clair Herbert “Herb” Kreager.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with visitation at 10 a.m., prior to the service.
Burial with military honors will be held at Scipio Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.