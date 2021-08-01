Johanna Osgood
KENDALLVILLE — Johanna J. “Jo” Osgood, 91, of Kendallville, and formerly of Wolcottville, died Friday, July 30, 2021.
She was born Feb. 6, 1930, in Royal Oak, Michigan, to Hendrick W. and Margarita (Kimbell) Mouw.
She graduated from Royal Oak High School in Royal Oak, Michigan.
She married Douglas Osgood on June 29, 1948, in Michigan. He preceded her in death on Sept.11, 2018.
She was an active member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Wolcottville and a member of the Ladies Aide. Serving God was her priority. She was on the church’s prayer chain and fervently prayed for others. Being a people person, she cared for and loved people who were in nursing homes and other shut-ins. Jo would record the church services and deliver them to those unable to attend. She also supported many charities and organizations with monies that she had set aside. She opened her heart and home to children who needed love and support. Her generous spirit of Christian love and giving was an inspiration to us all
Surviving are a son, David Osgood of Wolcottville; and four daughters, Mary Hood of Wolcottville, Wendy Osgood of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Kimberley Kurzava of Fort Mill, South Carolina, and Leslie Zech of Columbus; a daughter-in-law, Judy Osgood-Bowman of Maricopa, Arizona; nine grandchildren, Collin Hood, Faith Hood, Jeremy Hood, Adam Osgood, Jordan Osgood, Olivia Osgood, Wesley Osgood, Joshua Hughes, and Lauren Waite; and seven great-grandchildren, Hunter Wappelhorst, Hadley Osgood, Ryan Hughes, Olivia Hughes, Edward Waite, Jonah Waite, and Cecily Waite.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Douglas Osgood; and two sisters.
Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at Woodland Cemetery in Wolcottville, with Chaplain Mike Wakeland of Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville officiating.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, State Road 9 North, Wolcottville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
