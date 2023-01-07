WOLCOTTVILLE —Rhonda J. (Pranger) O’Brian, age 67, of Wolcottville, Indiana, passed away peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Rhonda was born on Dec. 22, 1955, to Richard and Alice Pranger, who preceded her in death.
Rhonda is survived by her husband of 40 years, Richard “Doc” O’Brian; her sisters, Rosanne Good, Rita (Doug) Sutton, Reinette Arbogast, Rochelle Pranger and Randi (Glen) Turner; brothers, Rex (Sue) Pranger, Rod (Chris) Pranger, Reed (Deby) Pranger and Rick (Leigh) Pranger; sister-in-law, Barb (John) McCoy; and many nieces and nephews.
Rhonda’s wishes were to be cremated and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations may be sent directly to ARC Animal Rescue, 530 E. C.R. 500S, LaGrange, IN 46761.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services of LaGrange, Indiana.
