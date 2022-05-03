Lorene Miller, 69, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 7:15 p.m., on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Life Care Center, LaGrange.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.
Rain early with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High near 60F. ESE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: May 3, 2022 @ 12:08 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.