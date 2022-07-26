CLINTON, Tenn. — Daniel Leo Gaetz Jr., 48, of Clinton, Tennessee, and formerly of Steuben County, Indiana, died on Monday, July 4, 2022, at his home in Clinton, Tennessee.
Daniel was born on Nov. 26, 1973, in Auburn, Indiana, to Daniel Leo Gaetz Sr., and Bernice Sherman.
He graduated from Angola High School in 1982.
Surviving are his mother, Bernice Sherman, of Angola, Indiana; father, Daniel Leo Gaetz Sr., of Waterloo, Indiana; son, Alex Gaetz, of Clinton, Tennessee; and daughter, Ashley Gaetz, of Clinton, Tennessee; and his sister, Debra (Mark) Burroughs, of Ashburn, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Lowell E. Swift.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
