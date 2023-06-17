A Celebration of Life for Rhonda J. O'Brian, who passed away on Jan. 5, 2023, will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 2 p.m. - ? at Richard's house, 2335 E. C.R. 600S, Wolcottville, Indiana.
