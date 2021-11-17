KENDALLVILLE — Neiel Kuhn, 51, of Kendallville, Indiana, died from a hunting accident on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Neiel loved everything. He was a fan of cookies, martinis, YouTube, new shoes, old hats, live music, local restaurants and kitchen gadgets. He perpetually searched for gear for all of his hobbies — namely hunting, cooking and cycling.
Neiel’s favorite thing to do was entertain his family. His second favorite thing to do was either make friends at bars or wander endlessly around West Marine. He was always on the go and wanted you with him to experience it all, too. He was the best storyteller (and embellisher) in the world.
Neiel and his wife, Deidre, have spent the last 18 years poolside. Elite Pools, Inc., has made dreams come true since 2003. He gave every dog a treat. He whistled while he worked. He always said “yes.”
Neiel is survived by his wife of 25 years, Deidre Kuhn; daughters, Ava Kuhn and Jill Kuhn; mother, Juanita Kuhn; and sisters, Alisha (Paul) Hicks and Tania (Dean) Bartley; and yellow lab, Jake, who already misses his morning breakfast-and-walk routine.
Neiel was preceded in death by his father, Larry Kuhn.
Neiel always went above and beyond for everyone, and has continued to do so through his decision to be an organ donor and save the lives of many others.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Central Ministries Leo Campus, 14717 Amstutz Road, Leo, IN 46765, with visitation one hour prior.
Visitation also from 3-5 and 6-8 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
For online condolences, please visit www.mccombandsons.com.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.