KENDALLVILLE — Sherry E. Shepherd, 65, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Sept 13, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
She was born in DeKalb County on Jan 12, 1956, to Gerald and Esther (Rhoades) Boyd.
Sherry retired from Federal Mogul after 20 years of service.
On July 31, 1988, in South Milford, Indiana, she married Carson Shepherd. He preceded her in death on Nov. 26, 2016.
Sherry loved cooking and baking, but her main joy in life was her grandchildren. She never missed a sporting event or the opportunity to be a doting grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Billie Jo (fiance' Jason Fulford) Boyd, of Kendallville; grandchildren, Allison Teeple, Hailey Everage and Aiden Everage and a great-granddaughter due in November; brothers, Darl (Marti) Boyd, of Avilla and Donnie (Barb) Boyd, of Auburn.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Maurice Boyd; and sisters, Marilyn Baker, and Bev Watson.
Funeral services for Sherry will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept 18, 2021, at Harbor of Love Baptist Church, 2353 S. Lima Road, Kendallville.
Matt West will officiate.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m., on Friday, Sept 17, 2021, at the church, with a service at 7:30 p.m.
Burial will be at a later date at Orange Township Cemetery near Rome City.
Contributions in Sherry's memory may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit harperfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N Main St., Avilla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.