CORUNNA — Melody Lynn Weil, 68, of Corunna, Indiana, died on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Corunna.
She was born on March 17, 1954, in Coldwater, Michigan. Her father is Lee Heimert, of Coldwater and her mother was Nora (Justice) Richart, and she has passed away.
Melody was a graduate of the former Wayne Beauty School in Fort Wayne.
She owned and operated Fashionair Styling Salon in Garrett, Indiana. She also worked for 34 years at Charleston Metals in Waterloo, before retiring in 2015.
She was a member of the D.A.V. and the Garrett American Legion Auxiliary. She also loved garage sales.
She married Glenn Weil on April 29, 1978, in Bluffton, Indiana, and he died on July 17, 2015.
She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Whitney Derrow, of Corunna; and grandchildren, Isabella Derrow and Tenisha Carswell; three sons, Greg (Deb) Weil, of Woodburn, Gary Weil, of Berne and Doyle Weil, of Craigville; nine grandchildren, Blake Weil, Natale Weil, Greg Shipe, Tony Shipe, Justin Weil, Joshua Weil, Jonathon Weil, Jacob Weil and James Weil; and a number of great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ron Heimert, of Garrett and Phil Bishop, of Angola.
She was preceded in death by her mother; husband; two brothers; and a sister.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, beginning at 2 p.m., at Tim and Whitney’s home, 115 Walnut St., Corunna, Indiana.
Memorials may be given in memory of Melody, to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences to the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
