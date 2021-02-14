KENDALLVILLE — Theodore Richard Butler, age 90, of lifelong resident of Kendallville, died Friday, February 12, 2021 at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
Mr. Butler was born in Kendallville, Indiana on December 17, 1930 to the late Herbert T. and Margaret (Baughman) Butler. He graduated from Kendallville High School in 1949 and the next day started working for the United States Postal Service until he retired in 1986 after 36 ½ years. The last 9 years of his career was spent as Postmaster. From 1951-53, he honorably served his country in the United States Marines Corps.
On August 31, 1957, he married Evelyn Joan Stackhouse at the Pleasant Chapel Church of the Brethren. Evelyn preceded him in death on April 2, 2017.
Ted was a member of the American Legion Post 86, Kendallville and a longtime member of the Dekalb Model Airplane Club. He also was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.
Survivors include his son, Richard and Kim Butler of Kendallville; granddaughter, Sarah Treager and Tony Hernandez both of Kendallville; grandson, Eric Butler and his fiancé, Maddie Schwartz both of Fort Wayne; four great grandchildren: Aiden Treager, Caiden Treager, Addilynn Treager and Adrien Hernandez; sister-in-law, Judy Butler of Kendallville; half-brother, Tom and Nancy Leamon of Grand Rapids, Michigan; and half-brother, David and Linda Leamon of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Butler on April 21, 1933; his mother, Margaret Butler Leamon on September 24, 1986; his wife, Evelyn in 2017; brother, Robert Butler on May 7, 2006; half-sister, Nancy Renkenberger on June 28, 2007; stepfather, Charles Leamon on March 15, 1974; and half-brother, William “Bill” Leamon.
Graveside funeral services with military honors will be held Monday, February 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Post 86.
