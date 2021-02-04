FORT WAYNE — John R. Stone, 73, died on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was prayed into his Father’s arms by his wife, Peggy, of 51 years, his son, Don, and his daughter, Christie (Stone) Rodriguez. John fought a hard battle against COVID-19, but ultimately his body succumbed to the illness and he found rest with his Heavenly Father.
John was born in Glen Falls, New York, on Jan. 28, 1947. Betty and Elmer Harmon raised John for the majority of his younger years in Louisiana, before the family moved to Garrett, Indiana, where he met his teenage sweetheart Peggy.
This southern boy known as Johnny Harmon or “Johnny Rebel” then enlisted in the U.S. Army and fought beside his friends in the Vietnam War.
John and Peggy soon married after his return and had their first son, Don, then a few years later Christie was born, completing their family.
The Stones attended Garrett First Baptist Church all their years in Garrett, where John was very active and could be found leading the singing or shaking a hand.
When not in church you would find John on a baseball diamond or golf course.
In the late 90s, John and Peg relocated to Warsaw, Indiana, fulfilling their dream of owning a bit of land and having a yard for grandkids to play in one day. John could often be seen playing on the swingset, running in the yard, hosting Easter Egg hunts, playing kickball, or having a water fight with his grandkids — just enjoying their laughter and making memories with them.
John and Peg also found a new church home in New Hope Free Will Baptist Church, where a small memorial was held on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Peggy; children, Don and Carla Stone, Christie (Stone) and Justin Rodriguez; six grandchildren; siblings, Joe and Martha Harmon, Steve and Mary Lou Harmon, Tonya (Harmon) and Tad Dickerson.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Betty Harmon; and his brother, Ken Harmon.
Because John’s death was unexpected and he was in good health prior to this, it has come as a financial shock for the family. A gofundme has been created to support the financial stress this has caused the family in lieu of flowers. https://gofund.me/c10ed373
The family plans to hold a Celebration of Life this summer when it is safer for those who wish to attend to pay their respect and come together to share stories remembering John.
