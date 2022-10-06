GARRETT — Michael Eugene Parvu Jr., 58, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was born July 25, 1964, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Michael enjoyed mushroom hunting, hiking, making arrowheads and spending time with family. He loved his dog, Madison, and all that they did together.
Surviving are his father and stepmother, Michael Eugene Parvu Sr., and Mary Parvu, of Kendallville; sister, Pam Parvu Smith, of Garrett; two stepbrothers, Todd Middleton, of Albion and Jeff Middleton, of Anderson; two nephews, Austin and Brittany Carroll, of Garrett and Gage Smith, of Garrett; two nieces, Tori Smith, of Garrett and Morgan Smith, of Garrett; great-nephew, Benton Carroll, of Garrett; two stepnieces, Brittani Middleton, of Albion and Allisa Andrews, of Kendallville; and two stepnephews, Jacob and Lexi Middleton, of Garrett and Jerry Middleton, of Albion.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Belle (Owen) Parvu; two nephews, Beau Carroll and Baby C; and grandparents, Charlotte and Theodore Parvu and Harold and Ruth Owen.
There will be a Celebration of Michael’s life from 1-4 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Timmy's Hall and Neza's too, 1346 S. Randolph St., Garrett.
Memorials may be directed to Mike’s family in care of Pam Smith.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
