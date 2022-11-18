AVILLA — David J. Dolezal, 68, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Michigan City, Indiana, on Nov. 17, 1953, the son of the late Joseph and Aurelia (Wozniar) Dolezal.
He spent his formative years in Michigan City and graduated from Elston High School, in 1971. After high school, he attended Indiana University.
David was married to Lee Ann Wampler on Oct. 29, 1983, in Bloomington, Indiana.
He retired from UPS as a Center Manager, after 35 years.
David had just won his second election as a Noble County Commissioner. He had served from 2011 to 2018, and then was selected by the Republican Party to fill the void in 2021. He had a servant's heart and a heart to serve the people of his community.
He attended First Christian Church in Kendallville.
He made some beautiful furniture as an active member of Huntertown Woodworkers Club, also serving as host and treasure.
He enjoyed birdwatching, working on the farm, and IU Basketball and Football. He loved to visit the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, to hunt grouse and woodcock with his friends.
David is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lee Ann Dolezal; his son, Wyatt (Michelle Florentire) Dolezal; and three sisters, Cynthia Jones, Carolyn (Michael) Shebel and Lynn (Richard) Donohue.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by a brother, Dr. Donald Dolezal.
Funeral services will be held at First Christian Church in Kendallville, on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., with calling one hour before.
The family will also receive family and friends at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, from 2-5 p.m.
Burial will take place at Ege Catholic Cemetery, following a family meal on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.
Memorials may be directed to the donor's choice.
