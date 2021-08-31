KENDALLVILLE — Bennie Slone, 74, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on Dec. 27, 1946, in Knott County, Kentucky, to Chester and Vernie Slone.
On Oct. 24, 1964, in West Virginia, he married Christine Slone.
Mr. Slone retired after 45 years at Silgan Plastics in Ligonier.
Surviving are his wife, Christine Slone, of Kendallville; two daughters, Shelly (Larry) Patrick, of Rome City and Renee Gerber, of Fort Wayne; a son, Benjamin Slone, of Auburn; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Margaret Jacobs, of Albion; and four brothers, Dewey (Nancy) Slone, of Kendallville, Chalmer Slone, of Rome City, Johnny (Bertha) Slone, of Ligonier and Sidney Minor, or Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Marcia Ann Slone; and four brothers, Ralph Slone, Chad Slone, Hershel Slone and Burton Slone.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, from 2-6 p.m., at Salem United Baptist Church.
An evening service will be held at 6 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the church, with Pastor Tony Sparkman officiating.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Pallbearers are Benjamin Slone, Mason Slone, Larry Patrick, Josh Armitage, John Slone and Arthur Patrick.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisiting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
